Herrera sparks Enderun surge, shakes up IIT title race

TAGAYTAY – Enderun Colleges, powered by a bounce-back performance from Kristyanna Herrera, turned the ICTSI Intercollegiate Tournament on its head here on Tuesday, seizing control of the women’s division and shaking up both the individual and team title races after the second round at Tagaytay Midlands and Lucky 9 courses.

Herrera delivered a tournament-best 100 under demanding conditions at the backside of the Midlands course and the tricky Lucky 9 layout, transforming a four-stroke deficit into a five-shot lead in the individual competition. Her steady surge also propelled Enderun to an unexpected four-stroke advantage in the women’s team standings, setting up a tense chase heading into the final 36 holes.

Erstwhile leader Phoebe Bucay of La Salle faltered with a 109 and slipped to second at 210, five strokes behind Herrera’s 205 aggregate (105-100). The La Salle anchor’s stumble opened the door for a dramatic reshuffle atop both leaderboards, tightening what had been a controlled contest into a volatile title battle.

Stacey Chan, also of La Salle, slipped to third at 220 after a 114, while Enderun’s Daine Pillerin and Ateneo’s Tatiana Ong remained tied for fourth at 221 after identical 107s. College of St. Benilde’s Olivia Bermudo dropped to sixth at 224 after a 110.

In the team race, Enderun’s three-to-play, two-to-count lineup – despite Danielle Lafuente’s 111 not being included – produced a 426 total after a 207, putting the college in an unfamiliar but increasingly confident position atop the standings.

La Salle, despite a 223 and a 430 total, stayed within striking distance in second, while St. Benilde (226-446) and Mapua (233-462) trailed in third and fourth, respectively.

Herrera cited her strong recovery and late surge to staying relaxed on a day when the Midlands and Lucky 9 winds eased and stayed away for most of the round.

“My game was much better today because I stayed relaxed, although it was still very challenging since it was a lot hotter than yesterday,” said Herrera, who also leaned on solid fairway wood shots and a much-improved short game.

“I was able to control the greens better and, more importantly, I really enjoyed myself out there. I think that helped me play a lot better,” she added.

Despite taking the lead, Herrera admitted she was not entirely satisfied with her round after carding several costly double bogeys.

“I’m honestly surprised to be in the lead,” she said. “I was disappointed with some parts of my game, especially the double bogeys, but my teammates and my mom kept reminding me to just enjoy the game and stay positive.”

Still, Herrera remained encouraged by her steady progress heading into the final two rounds.

“I’ll just keep trying my best to lower my score,” she said. “At least I’m improving every day, and that’s already a good start for us.”

“There’s definitely pressure, but I’m also excited for the next two days,” added Herrera.

In men’s division, defending individual champion Sean Granada of St. Benilde firmed his bid for back-to-back titles after delivering an eagle-spiked 72. He padded his lead to seven strokes with a 147 total, while La Salle’s Gabriel Canlas posted a 74 for a 154.

Arvin Ong, also of La Salle, turned in a 75 to share third place at 158 with Ateneo’s Ricardo Joson (78) and Lucas Aldeguer, also from La Salle, who struggled with an 81.

Despite the individual shifts, La Salle maintained control in the team competition. Canlas and Ong combined for a 149, giving their squad a two-day aggregate of 306 and extending their overnight three-stroke lead to five over St. Benilde, which totaled 311. Kerwin Ong backed Granada with a 79 for St. Benilde.

Ateneo-1 stayed in third with a 318, highlighted by Carl Asuncion’s 77 alongside Joson’s 78 for a combined 155. Ateneo-2 remained in fourth at 329 after Lorenzo Udasco and Matthew Mendoza each posted 81 for a 162 total.

Granada credited his improved decision-making for his continued surge, saying he believes he can go lower with each passing day.

“I was all over the place in the first round,” he said, referring to his shaky performance (75) on Monday. “I think it’s my decision-making that helped my round today. I was able to make an eagle and a birdie, so it was a lot better than the first round.”

After a bogey on No. 11 at Midlands, he responded with a perfect drive on the par-5 16th, followed by a superb hybrid shot to within 20 feet, which he converted for eagle.

“That boosted my confidence and kept me going,” added Granada, who birdied No. 1 of the Lucky 9 course for the second straight day. However, he slowed down with two bogeys in the final eight holes to finish with a 35-37.

“I know I can shoot lower in the next two days, and I’m confident I can do it,” he said, as he positioned himself to defend the individual crown he won via playoff over Zach Castro of La Salle at Summit Point in the inaugural event organized by ICTSI and the Philippine Golf Foundation last year.