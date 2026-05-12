Ilonggo dancers, Fil-Spanish swimmer dazzle in PRISAA

By MARK REY MONTEJO

BACOLOD CITY – Western Visayas pair Andrei Villanueva and Ma. Victoria Cruz shared the limelight by completing a six-gold haul in dancesport youth category to become the most bemedalled athletes so far in the ‘26 National PRISAA Games Tuesday, May 12, here.

Villanueva and Cruz impressed with their grace, posture, footwork, and timing much to the delight of another massive crowd at Bacolod City College Gym and those did not skip the judges’ eyes, giving them their nods to win the solo dance in Samba, Cha-cha-cha, Rumba, Pasa doble, and Jive, while also ruling the Grade A Latin Dance.

“Hindi po namin ‘to ini-expect, patuloy lang po kami sa pagtri-training at pinagbutihan naman po do’n para ma-achieve po namin ‘to,” said 15-year-old Cruz who is eyeing a tourism degree in college. “Kahit po sobrang hirap .”

But their mission is far from over as they will also vie in the Palarong Pambansa in

Prosperidad, Agusan Del Norte looking confident to win their first-ever gold in the country’s premier p grassroots tournament.

“‘Yon din po isa sa mga goals namin, na sana makapag-gold kami sa Palaro, kaya tuloy-tuloy lang po ‘yong mga preparations namin,” Cruz continued.

Meanwhile, Filipino-Spanish Luis Jurado continued his hot form in the boys swimming events, adding three more gold medals to inch closer to his hopes of a 7-gold sweep at the Panaad Park and Sports Complex.

Jurado, a 15-year-old who dreams of becoming a national team member, reigned supreme in 1500m freestyle, and 4x200m medley and 4x400m freestyle relays, where he served as an anchor, to make it five-gold haul under his belt.

He still has 100m free later and 400m free this Wednesday, May 13.

Meantime, action in sepak takraw, softball, basketball 5×5 and 3×3, volleyball, beach volleyball, chess, boxing, archery, and karatedo are still ongoing at presstime.

As of 2 p.m., Central Visayas seizes the lead in the seniors with 42 golds, 23 silvers, and 12 bronzes, way ahead of No. 2 Western Visayas (27-18-23) and No. 3 CALABARZON (20-14-7).

The Boholanos and Cebuanos are also leading in the youth category with 48 gold, 27 silver, and 18 bronze medals.