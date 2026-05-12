Filipinos urged to observe proper hygiene amid hantavirus concerns

Independent health reform advocate Dr. Tony Leachon has called on Filipinos to prioritize cleanliness and proper hygiene as part of preventive measures against hantavirus, which is currently under global monitoring.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hantavirus can be transmitted through contact with the urine, droppings, or saliva of infected rodents.

Leachon emphasized the importance of keeping homes and workplaces clean, especially for seafarers and workers exposed to areas that may be infested with rats.

“This can be contained through hygiene and precaution, particularly among our seafarers,” Leachon said in a recent radio interview.

He stressed that preventive health education is crucial so people understand how the virus spreads and can take the necessary precautions.

Leachon also urged migrant and maritime workers to ensure ships are thoroughly cleaned before docking in the Philippines.

He advised those assigned to rodent‑infested areas to wear protective gear such as boots.

The reminder comes after reports of hantavirus cases aboard the MV Hondius prompted alerts from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international health groups.

The Department of Migrant Workers clarified that none of the 38 Filipino crew members onboard had contracted the virus.

While Leachon noted that hantavirus does not currently have the capacity to trigger a global pandemic, he underscored the need for vigilance against emerging diseases.

He expressed confidence that the Philippine healthcare system, strengthened by lessons from the Covid‑19 pandemic, would be able to manage possible outbreaks.

“Public education and awareness remain essential in addressing health threats, alongside the efforts of agencies such as the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG),” he added. (Jel Santos)