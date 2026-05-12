News

Family driver nabbed after stealing employer’s luxury items

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

Authorities arrested a family driver on May 9 after he allegedly stole luxury items worth ₱640,000 and attempted to sell them through an online marketplace.

Col. Joselito De Sesto, chief of the Pasay City Police, identified the suspect as “Muel,” 38, a family driver and resident of Pleasant Ville Subdivision in Talipapa, San Bartolome, Quezon City.

He was arrested following a complaint filed by a businesswoman, “Nila,” 48, who resides at Somerset Mansion Tower 1 on Leveriza Street in Barangay 19, Pasay City.

De Sesto said Nila’s son discovered that a Panerai Submersible Carbotech wristwatch worth about ₱600,000 and a Hermès Clic H bracelet valued at ₱40,000 were missing.

According to police, while searching online selling platforms, the victim’s son found a post offering a Hermès Clic H bracelet on the page “LV Chanel Hermès Philippines Buy and Sell.”

In the comments section, he noticed a certain “Muel” expressing interest in selling the item. He then contacted the seller through online messaging.

During the conversation, the suspect allegedly sent photos of the bracelet, including one showing the interior armrest of the family’s vehicle, which the victim immediately recognized.

This raised suspicion that the seller was their family driver.

Police said Nila confronted the suspect after being informed by her son.

During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly admitted his involvement and voluntarily returned the missing Hermès bracelet.

However, he failed to return the Panerai wristwatch, claiming it had already been sold.

The victim immediately sought police assistance, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

He is currently detained at the police custodial facility and faces qualified theft charges. (Jean Fernando)

NCRPO: First ‘Simbang Gabi’ peaceful
Cardinal David: Death penalty not solution to corruption
Jarin to NU, Boyet returns to Beda?
Huawei NB-IoT solution receives GSMA’s Best IoT Innovation for Mobile Networks Award
Return to service looms for cleared policemen
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article AFP denounces ‘corned beef’ slurs on Toboso deaths

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

AFP denounces ‘corned beef’ slurs on Toboso deaths
News
Nikita pads Tour lead, but Stage 14 is the ‘game-changer’
Headlines Sports
Spurs’ Wembanyama won’t face further sanction for throwing an elbow
Basketball Sports
House transmits VP Sara’s impeachment articles to Senate
News