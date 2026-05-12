House transmits VP Sara’s impeachment articles to Senate

The House of Representatives on Monday night, May 11, formally ordered the transmittal of the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte to the Senate, marking the final step of its proceedings before trial.

The move came just hours after the chamber voted 257‑25‑9 to impeach Duterte for the second time in two years, adopting four articles contained in Committee Report No. 261.

Senior Deputy Majority Leader Rep. Lorenz Defensor of Iloilo’s 3rd District moved for the formal endorsement of the impeachment complaint and all accompanying records to the Senate.

His motion directed the House Secretary General to prepare and transmit the documents “for appropriate action in accordance with the Constitution and the rules of the House.”

Presiding officer Senior Deputy Speaker Rep. Ferdinand Hernandez of South Cotabato’s 2nd District approved the motion after hearing no objection.

Defensor later moved to furnish copies of the committee report, articles of impeachment, and annexes to Duterte, the complainants, and their legal counsels once the Senate receives the documents.

The transmittal represents the House’s final action in this year’s impeachment proceedings.

It is now up to the Senate to convene as an impeachment court and conduct the trial.

Vice President Duterte faces charges of alleged misuse of ₱612.5 million in confidential funds, false declarations in her statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth, unexplained wealth, and issuing death threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta‑Marcos, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. (Ellson Quismorio)