Malacañang aware of destabilization sources, urges vigilance

While Malacañang said no destabilization efforts are currently being monitored, it acknowledged that it is aware of where the plot is coming from.

Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said there is nothing new about reports of destabilization plots against the government.

Without naming names, she added that they know who is behind the plots and who they want to put in power.

“Ngayon, wala po tayong nadidinig na anumang plano na destab laban sa gobyerno pero even before naman, e hindi lang naman ngayon ’yan,” Castro said in an ambush interview on Tuesday, May 12.

“Alam naman natin kung saan nanggagaling ’yan at alam naman natin kung sino ang gusto nilang paupuhin,” she added.

The Palace official encouraged the public to remain vigilant against such reports, especially disinformation.

“So, tayo po, mga kababayan natin, sa mga taumbayan, lagi po na lang tayong magmatyag at maging mapanuri, lalo na sa mga fake news,” Castro said. (Betheena Unite)