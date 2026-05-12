Nikita pads Tour lead, but Stage 14 is the ‘game-changer’

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan – Russian all-rounder Nikita Shulchenko settled for the runner-up honors in Stage 13’s individual time trial but it was enough to build enough cushion in the general classification as the MPTC Tour of Luzon heads into its decisive uphill Stage 14 on Wednesday, May 13.

Riding for LCW UAE Cycling Team, Shulchenko finished 22 seconds behind Korean time-trial specialist Min Kyeong Ho, who powered through the 20-kilometer flat and straight course in 25 minutes and 39 seconds to rule the stage that started and ended at the Pangasinan Baywalk here on Tuesday, May 12.

Shulchenko’s steady ride further strengthened his hold of the yellow jersey, padding his lead over closest challenger Antoine Huby of 7-Eleven to 3:50 minutes.

But the 29-year-old Russian has no plan to relax, with the final stage set to deliver another demanding test of power and endurance.

“(There’s) no relaxing yet. I will try my best to win,” said Shulchenko, who has been wearing the yellow jersey since the New Clark City-Palayan City Stage 3.

“Today is windy. It was a hard race and the road was not good, but I did my best,” he added.

A wild and interesting battle is expected in Stage 14, a grueling 181.8-kilometer route that will start in Lingayen and culminate in front of John Hay Hotels in Baguio City.

The demanding course features two sprints and the brutal 38.6-km Hors Categorie ascent that will start at the Benguet Welcome Arch and will pass through Loakan Road all the way to the finish.

Many jaded experts expect Stage 14 will separate the men from the boys.

And all eyes are on the Shulchenko-Huby duel.

Huby has emerged as Shulchenko’s biggest threat, having already stamped his authority on two punishing uphill stages by winning Stage 10 after conquering Bessang Pass and the steep summit finish in Mangatarem in Stage 12.

Barring any major mishaps, the rest of the Top 10 contenders would need nothing short of a miracle to snatching the crown from Shulchenko.

That includes Shulchenko’s teammate Yousef Ibraheim Alrefai, who trails by 5:37 minutes; MPT Drivehub’s Nash Joshua Lim and 7-Eleven crowd favorite Mervin Corpuz, who are 8:05 and 8:54 off the pace; Malaysian National Team’s Muhammad Syawal Mazlin and 7-Eleven’s Ronnilan Quita, who are 9:26 and 9:46 behind; and MPT’s Rustom Lim and Seoul Cycling Team’s Jung Woo Ho, who are 12:19 and 13:30 behind.

Meanwhile, Min said clinching the time trial win after settling for third place in his first attempt back in Stage 7 was a long-awaited accomplishment.

“Unlike in Stage 7, I’m more fresh and I have more confidence and determination going to this stage,” said Min, a Tour of Korea champion.

Min added he is just trying his best to help his teammate, Jung, get a better standing in the Top 10.