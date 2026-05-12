Cop stabbed dead in Negros buy-bust operation

BACOLOD CITY – A 38‑year‑old police officer was stabbed to death and three others, including a deputy police chief, were injured during a buy‑bust operation in Sitio Talaptap, Barangay Talaptap, La Castellana, Negros Occidental, on Monday night, May 11.

The Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO‑NIR) identified the slain officer as Police Master Sgt. Davy Carampatana of the La Castellana Municipal Police Station.

Those injured were Police Capt. Michael Muñez, deputy chief of La Castellana, Police Corporal Gerson Guache, and suspected drug pusher Edward Acupan.

Police Lt. Col. Joem Malong, PRO‑NIR spokesperson, said the 41‑year‑old suspect resisted arrest and attacked lawmen with a bladed weapon. Acupan’s 68‑year‑old mother joined the scuffle and stabbed police officers.

Muñez sustained multiple stab wounds and was confined in a hospital, while Guache suffered minor injuries.

Acupan was taken to the La Castellana Rural Health Unit, where he is under hospital arrest. His mother was also arrested and now faces appropriate charges.

Recovered from the suspect were sachets of suspected shabu valued at ₱47,600, marked money, drug paraphernalia, and bladed weapons.

Police Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño, PRO‑NIR director, extended condolences to Carampatana’s family.

“We mourn the untimely death of Carampatana, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. For me, he is a hero. His courage and dedication in the service of the people will never be forgotten,” Cardiño said.

He assured the families of the slain and injured personnel that the Philippine National Police will provide all necessary assistance and support. Cardiño also reminded lawmen to exercise maximum caution and vigilance in police operations.

Carampatana entered the service in 2010 and had served for about 16 years, according to Malong.

La Castellana Vice Mayor Rhummyla Nicor‑Mangilimutan, a former police officer, also condoled with the victim’s family and described the incident as heartbreaking.

Carampatana’s death came just weeks after Police Master Sgt. Romulo Galvez Jr. of the Bacolod City Police Office was gunned down by a suspected drug pusher in a buy‑bust operation in Barangay Singcang‑Airport.

The suspect was wounded and later died in a hospital.