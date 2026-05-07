Bulacan prosecutor junks obstruction rap vs Mollenido

The Office of the City Prosecutor in Malolos, Bulacan has dismissed the obstruction of justice complaint filed against Police Senior Master Sergeant John Mollenido, estranged husband of slain Police Senior Master Sergeant Diane Marie Mollenido, for allegedly allowing his wife’s belongings to be included during her cremation.

In a resolution dated April 24, the prosecutor’s office stated: “Wherefore, finding no prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction to charge the respondent in court, the undersigned recommends the dismissal of the herein complaint for Obstruction of Justice against respondent PMSg John Mollenido y Ledesma.”

Diane Marie and her son, eight‑year‑old John Ysmael, both residents of Taguig, were found dead after going missing on Jan. 16.

Her body was discovered in Pulilan, Bulacan on Jan. 24, while John Ysmael’s remains were found on Jan. 29 in Victoria, Tarlac.

Pulilan police filed the obstruction complaint under Presidential Decree No. 1829, alleging that Mollenido authorized the inclusion of Diane Marie’s personal effects — a t‑shirt, pants, and underwear — during cremation, even though these items were considered evidence.

Mollenido’s lawyer, Cristobal Rimando, announced the prosecutor’s ruling.

The resolution further noted: “It is highly out of order that the SOCO operatives just left the personal effects of the deceased victim at the morgue right after processing the crime scene and the evidence involved, in utter disregard of the procedures and protocol laid down under PNP Memorandum Circular No. 20140‑006 dated February 19, 2014.”

Rimando added: “The resolution likewise emphasized that liability under P.D. No. 1829 requires proof that the alleged acts were committed willfully and maliciously — essential elements which were clearly absent in this case.”

He said the resolution will be included in Mollenido’s appeal to the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

Napolcom had earlier dismissed Mollenido from the service for approving the cremation of his wife and son despite an ongoing investigation, saying his authorization led to the destruction of potential evidence.

Rimando noted they have not yet received Napolcom’s decision. (Jonathan Hicap)