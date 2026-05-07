Pacquiao-Mayweather II is getting confusing. Here’s why

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Turns out, nothing has really been set in stone yet.

After settling the confusion whether the rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr would be an official bout or not, the second installment of the 2015 blockbuster fight now faces another dilemma — the venue.

Earlier reports have indicated that the fight — initially announced to be set at The Sphere — is being planned to be moved either at the T-Mobile Arena or the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

It was somehow, later on, confirmed after iconic American rock band Eagles announced new dates for their show at the Sphere, including the supposed fight date on Sept. 19.

Neither the camps of Pacquiao and Mayweather, nor streaming giant Netflix, which made the first announcement of the fight, have issued statements.

But according to a BoxingScene report, the possible move to the two iconic boxing venues in Las Vegas could also mean a change of the planned date of the fight, depending on the availability of either T-Mobile Arena or MGM Grand.

Talks have been ongoing with the organizers looking at possibly staging the fight mid-August a few weeks earlier from their initial schedule and roughly around two and a half months from now.