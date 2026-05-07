Boxer Taduran, Gilas Women 3×3 deliver KO punches for month of April

Boxing champ Pedro Taduran and the history-making Gilas Pilipinas Women 3×3 delivered knockout performances in April.

Taduran extended his reign as IBF minimumweight titleholder, recovering from a slow start to stop Mexican challenger Gustavo Perez in the seventh round at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

It was the third successful defense – and sixth straight win overall – for Taduran, who jacked up his record to 20-4-1 with 14 KOs in his smashing US debut.

The Gilas half-court belles, for their part, achieved two milestones in a two-week stretch.

On Easter Sunday, the quartet of Kacey dela Rosa, Afril Bernardino, Mikka Cacho and Cheska Apag took runner-up honors behind powerhouse Australia at the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup in Singapore, giving the country its first-ever podium finish in the continental meet.

The succeeding week, the cagebelles, with Dela Rosa, Bernadino and Cacho joined by Tatoy Ferrer, produced a smashing follow up and punched a ticket to the FIBA 3×3 World Cup with a dominant 21-10 clincher at the expense of the host Singaporeans in the Qualifiers.

With their exploits, Taduran and Gilas Women 3×3 earned raves as the top achievers of the Philippine Sportswriters Association for the fourth month of 2026.

The Yulo brothers, Paris Olympics double gold winner Carlos and rising star Karl Eldrew, and Team Philippines in the Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China also sparkled.

Carlos delivered a strong performance in floor exercise and vault to help his club, OAJLP Gymnastique, reach the championship round of the French Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antibes.

Eldrew, on the other hand, snagged a floor exercise bronze with a 14.000 score at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in Cairo.

The Filipino beach contingent led by the victorious Leonard Grospe of beach athletics (Men’s High Jump), Annie Ramirez (Women’s -57kg), and Alexandria Luz Enriquez (Women’s -63kg) both of jiu jitsu frolicked on Chinese sand and placed fifth overall.

Complementing the trio’s golden performances were silver medal-earning Gilas Women 3×3, women’s 4x60m relay quartet in beach athletics, Emily Rosalynn Thomas of jiu jitsu (Women’s -57kg), and Dhenver John Castillo of sailing (Foil Windsurfing Boys), and bronze-copping Jessica Rose Laurance of beach athletics (Women’s 60m) and Jenna Kaila Napolis of jiu jitsu (Women’s -52kg).

Multi-titled billiards ace Carlo Biado likewise made waves as he reclaimed the No. 1 in the World Pool Association rankings, marking his third time at the top.

Biado’s Last-16 finish at the Las Vegas Open and quarterfinal stint at the World 8-Ball Championship fueled his ascent from No. 3 the previous month.