Singaporean drugged, robbed by ‘Ativan Gang’ in Binondo

A Singaporean tourist was allegedly drugged and robbed of ₱170,000 in Binondo, Manila, by suspected members of the so‑called “Ativan Gang.”

Police said the victim was befriended by two women in a tourist area and offered drinks believed to be laced with the sedative Ativan.

The tourist became dizzy and disoriented, allowing the suspects to steal cash and valuables.

The suspects — identified as “Cherry” and “Cassy” of Tondo, along with taxi driver “Atan” — were later arrested in an operation by the Manila Police District (MPD) Composite Team.

Investigators revealed the taxi driver admitted receiving ₱20,000 from the women for his role in transporting the victim.

Authorities confirmed that “Cassy” has a standing arrest warrant for theft, while both female suspects have prior records of swindling and theft. Police also recovered illegal drugs from the taxi driver during a follow‑up operation.

The three suspects are now detained at MPD Station 11 as investigators probe possible accomplices and links to other gang members.

Police said intensified patrols will continue in Binondo and nearby tourist zones to protect both local and foreign visitors. (Diann Calucin)