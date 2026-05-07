Child killed in hammock accident in Rizal

A boy in Pililla, Rizal, reportedly died due to an alleged accidental hammock strangulation on Monday night, May 4.

According to the Pililla Municipal Police Station, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. in the victim’s house in Barangay Hulo, Pililla.

Based on the initial investigation, the victim, whose age was not disclosed, was tasked by his 29-year-old mother to cook rice.

Authorities said that while waiting for the rice to cook, the victim was seen by his mother taking down the nylon-woven hammock from where it was stuck beneath the roof inside their house.

The mother was outside the house, sitting, and remained unaware of the situation, thinking her child was simply playing with the hammock.

After an hour, authorities said the mother checked on her child to monitor the rice being cooked, but found him already unconscious, kneeling, with his neck allegedly strangled by the hammock.

“Seeing her child, she attempted to rescue him but could not remove the hammock that was strangling her son’s neck,” police said.

The mother immediately called for help, allowing responders to free the child from strangulation.

The child was rushed to the Rizal Provincial Hospital System in Morong, Rizal, but was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities said the mother is convinced that her child was accidentally strangled, resulting in his death, and that no foul play is suspected. (Richielyn Canlas)