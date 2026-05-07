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5 businesses destroyed in Quezon City blaze

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Several establishments were destroyed in a fire in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City, on Thursday, May 7. (Photo from Knights Fire and Rescue Volunteers/Facebook)

A row of commercial establishments — including three eateries, a pet shop, and a pharmacy — was razed by a pre‑dawn fire along Holy Spirit Drive in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City, on Thursday, May 7.

Initial investigation by the Bureau of Fire Protection–National Capital Region (BFP‑NCR) showed the fire started at around 4:40 a.m. in Don Antonio Heights along Holy Spirit Drive before quickly spreading to adjacent establishments.

The blaze reached the first alarm at 4:47 a.m. and escalated to the second alarm at 4:57 a.m. as it intensified in the densely packed commercial strip.

Firefighters placed the fire under control at 5:27 a.m. and declared it fully extinguished at 5:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

As a precaution, Meralco personnel disconnected electricity in the area at around 4:45 a.m. to prevent electrical hazards during firefighting operations.

The Quezon City Fire District said it is still investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Traffic along Holy Spirit Drive, which was temporarily disrupted during the response, normalized later in the morning. (Trixee Rosel)

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