President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Message to the 48th ASEAN Summit

Republic of the Philippines

Office of the President

​MESSAGE

With great pride and a profound sense of purpose, we welcome our brothers and sisters from our ASEAN family to this historic 48th ASEAN Summit.

We gather at a time when the world is wrapped in tension and volatile fuel prices that have disrupted our economies and brought difficulties to our people. All these add to the challenges that we already face—from climate risks to digital divide to geopolitical uncertainty.

Now more than ever, our responses require more than just individual effort; they demand a unified, collective act and vision.

“Navigating Our Future, Together,” is, therefore, more than just the theme of our Summit. It captures the strength of our solidarity in facing the challenges ahead and charting the course of our shared future.

Let this Summit then serve as a moment for action — when dialogue leads to results that benefit all of ASEAN.

Together, let us navigate the complexities of this time and forge a future that is secure, peaceful, stable, and prosperous for every ASEAN national.

Thank you to our fellow ASEAN members for the opportunity to chair this 48th Summit.

Mabuhay!

​

​Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

President of the Philippines