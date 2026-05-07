‘KA-BU’: P56.6-M Shabu hidden in coffee packs found at NAIA

Customs agents at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) uncovered ₱56.6 million worth of suspected shabu after spotting unusual coffee packs and luggage during an interdiction operation at Terminal 1 on May 6.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC)–NAIA, working with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and other law enforcement units, discovered 8,324 grams of white crystalline substance concealed inside improvised pouches lined with carbon paper and packaging tape.

The suspicious packaging triggered closer inspection, leading to the seizure.

Authorities said the contraband, valued at ₱56,603,200, was cleverly hidden to evade detection but was intercepted through vigilance and coordination among agencies.

Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno praised the alertness of BOC‑NAIA personnel and the Inter‑agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, stressing that strengthened border protection measures are preventing illegal drugs from entering the country.

The seized substance will undergo confirmatory testing at the PDEA Laboratory Service.

Inquest proceedings are being prepared against the two Filipino women carrying the contraband who arrived from Cambodia. They will be facing charges under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

District Collector Atty. Yasmin Obillos‑Mapa reaffirmed that BOC‑NAIA continues to tighten controls and enhance coordination with partner agencies to block drug smuggling attempts at the country’s main gateway.