VP Sara slams ongoing impeachment case, thanks supporters amid 2028 election buzz

Vice President Sara Duterte described the impeachment case filed against her as “made-up” by the House of Representatives, while thanking supporters who continue to stand by her amid the political controversy.

In an interview in The Hague, Netherlands, on May 5, Duterte said she remains grateful to supporters who backed her in previous elections.

“Nagpapasalamat ako dahil noong ako ay nag-announce na tatakbo akong Pangulo, marami lahat ng mga supporters galing 2016, 2019, 2022, nandyan pa rin sila lahat na solid na naniniwala at nagtitiwala… so yun ‘yung unang pagpapasalamat ko,” she said.

The Vice President also acknowledged supporters who have publicly opposed the impeachment proceedings through rallies and demonstrations.

“Yung pangalawang pagpapasalamat ko ay ‘yung kanilang suporta sa akin ngayon na humaharap sa impeachment na gawa-gawa ng House of Representatives,” she said.

Duterte added that she recently discussed the issue with her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, saying they reflected on faith and destiny amid the ongoing controversy.

“Pero base din sa discussion namin kanina ni Pangulong Duterte, lahat ng mga nangyayari sa buhay ng isang tao ay sinulat yan ng Diyos so kung ma-impeach ako, yan ay sinulat na ng Diyos [o] hindi man ako ma-impeach,” Duterte said.

She is visiting her father, who is currently in detention and facing charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

‘Dirty politics’ and 2028 polls

Meanwhile, Duterte also spoke about the political climate leading up to the 2028 presidential elections, saying politics in the Philippines can be “dirty.”

She said she believes political attacks are intensifying as some sectors already consider her a “presumptive candidate” for the 2028 presidential race.

“You paint your enemy black so that you appear white,” she said, recalling remarks previously made by her father in Davao City.

Concerns over social media manipulation

Duterte also urged Filipinos to be more discerning about online information, warning that social media content can be manipulated.

She claimed that “troll farms” and businesses that distribute information — whether true or false — exist to influence public opinion and shape narratives online.

“Yung mga troll farms na meron talagang negosyo na gano’n at meron din talagang negosyo na nagpapalabas ng mga information, whether true or not, pero yun ‘yung business ng kumpanya ang magpalabas ng mga information,” Duterte said.

According to Duterte, some groups create the impression that certain opinions are either popular or unpopular to sway public sentiment.

The Vice President reminded the public to critically evaluate content seen on social media platforms amid the spread of misinformation. (Merlina Hernando-Malipot)