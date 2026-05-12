Record turnout fuels Shopwise Bike Fest success

The Shopwise Bike Fest is gaining momentum as the annual cycling event has already breached the 3,000-participant mark ahead of its May 17 staging at Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite – a milestone that highlights the growing enthusiasm for cycling, wellness and family-oriented outdoor activities.

With registration still ongoing, organizers expect the number to climb even higher in what has become one of the country’s fastest-growing community cycling events.

The record turnout comes as no surprise to Shopwise and organizer Sunrise Events, Inc., which witnessed overwhelming support during the event’s first two editions. What started as a fitness-driven cycling gathering has now evolved into a broader movement advocating healthy lifestyles, stronger family connections and sustainable mobility.

Registration remains open through the official event website, while updates and announcements are available via Shopwise’s official social media channels.

This year’s bikefest positions cycling as an alternative to sedentary habits and excessive screen time, especially among children. Organizers hope the event encourages families to spend more time outdoors, engaging in meaningful activities that promote physical health, social interaction and emotional well-being.

“Shopwise Bike Fest is a celebration of healthy living, inclusivity and community,” said SEI president and managing director Princess Galura. “We want families, friends and cycling enthusiasts to come together in an environment that inspires people to embrace wellness while creating meaningful experiences on and off the road.”

The event’s family-oriented approach remains one of its strongest attractions, with categories designed not only for seasoned cyclists but also for beginners and young children. Organizers believe introducing kids to cycling at an early age helps cultivate discipline, confidence and active habits while steering them away from gadget dependency.

The event features four adult ride categories – 60-km, 45-km, 30-km and 15-km events – allowing participants of different fitness levels to join the festivities.

Equally anticipated are the Kids and Family Ride, Tricycle Kids Ride and Push Bike races for children aged two to seven. Distances range from 100 meters to 500 meters, giving even the youngest riders a safe and enjoyable introduction to cycling.

Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula emphasized the event’s broader social impact, saying the bikefest strengthens community ties while encouraging healthier lifestyles.

“This event goes beyond promoting fitness and recreation,” said Advincula. “It strengthens camaraderie among people who share a passion for cycling and encourages communities to embrace active and sustainable lifestyles. We are proud to support initiatives like this that inspire healthier, more connected communities.”

To ensure the safety of all participants, organizers will strictly implement a “No Helmet, No Ride” policy in all categories. Aerobars and fixed-gear bikes will also not be allowed during the event supported by the Lungsod ng Imus, Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, Vermosa, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, Santé and Sportograf.com. Other backers are Gatorade, Century Tuna, Dizon Farms, Milo, PediaSure Plus, Summit Water and Rexona.