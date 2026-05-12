Father’s love: Man secretly begs to support child’s education

In Antipolo City, Mayor Jun Ynares shared the heartfelt story of Charlie T. Morris Jr., a Natatanging Mag-aaral Awardee and recipient of a P180,000 scholarship grant chosen by the Mayamot National High School (NHS) School Parent-Teacher Association (SPTA).

“Paano kung isang araw ay matuklasan mong ang iyong amain ay buong sakripisyong nanlilimos ng barya sa lansangan para lamang maigapang ang iyong pag-aaral? Ano ang iyong mararamdaman,” Ynares wrote.

Asking for alms may not be considered a normal job, but for the man who became a father figure to Morris, it was one of the few ways he knew to earn money to support him—especially he is an achiever in school.

Morris has long known that he was raised by people who are not his real parents after his biological mother asked them to care for him as an infant, following her alleged experience of abuse from his biological father.

Even though they are not blood-related, they showed Morris the true love of parents.

He grew up in Bohol with proper care until the woman who also raised him was diagnosed with cancer, which led to the loss of their savings and eventually her passing.

Because of overwhelming grief, he was forced to take a one-year break from his studies to heal.

Upon his return, he faced life’s challenges as a bedspacer while using his talent in editing templates to earn for his daily expenses.

Despite facing loss and life challenges, Morris remains an achiever in school, maintaining high grades and a strong determination to become an IT specialist or chef someday.

While studying in junior high school, Morris believed that his guardian was doing well in his job as a trainer.

But one day on the street, his heart broke when he saw his elderly guardian was not working in an office, but instead patiently asking for alms under the harsh sun.

“Pinili ng amain na itago ang katotohanan at tiisin ang pagod mapaaral lamang at maitaguyod ang kanyang kinabukasan,” the mayor said.

Morris did not tell his father figure that he already knew the truth about his situation. Instead, he used it as motivation to work harder and repay the endless sacrifices made for him, and recently, he graduated from Mayamot NHS.

Ynares said Morris was chosen for the scholarship grant because of his resilience, perseverance, and deep sense of gratitude toward the man who raised him. He added that the grant will support him until he completes college.

“Ang kanyang kwento ay patunay na ang tunay na magulang ay hindi lamang nasusukat sa dugo, kundi sa lalim ng pagmamahal na handang magtiis ng gutom at hirap para lamang sa pangarap ng kanyang anak,” Ynares said.

“Tulad ng sabi namin sa’yo, hindi ka nag-iisa… bukod sa iyong amain ay narito ang Antipolo na patuloy na sumusuporta sa iyong paglalakbay. Ipagpatuloy mo lang ang laban… dahil ang kwento mo ay patunay na ang pag-asa ay laging may puwang, kahit sa gitna ng hirap,” he continued.

He also encouraged him to use his story as inspiration to work even harder, not only to achieve his dreams, but also to repay the dignity and comfort to the person who silently made sacrifices for him. (Richielyn Canlas)