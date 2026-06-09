‘Boy Palakol’ arrested over viral axe chase

Antipolo police arrested a man seen in a viral video chasing another person with an axe in Barangay Bagong Nayon.

The suspect, identified as “Raymond,” became known online as “Boy Palakol” after the video circulated on social media.

According to the Antipolo Component City Police Station, the incident occurred along Marcos Highway in the Blue Mountain area on the night of June 6.

Police said they immediately launched an investigation through Police Community Precinct 2 after the video spread online.

Based on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and witness accounts, a group of minors allegedly threw stones that hit several houses and establishments in the area.

Alarmed residents confronted them, prompting the group to scatter and run away.

One part of the viral video showed the suspect wielding an axe while chasing another individual along the road.

In a follow-up operation on June 7, police arrested the axe-wielding man identified as “Raymond,” who is now under the custody of PCP-2.

The authorties said the investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the incident and identify the other individuals involved.

In a statement, Antipolo City Mayor Jun Ynares thanked the police for acting swiftly. He also warned those planning to cause trouble or commit violence that such acts are punishable under the law and will not be tolerated.

“Mahigpit pong pinaaalalahanan ang sinumang may balak manggulo o gumawa ng anumang uri ng karahasan. Ang anumang uri ng panggugulo ay malinaw na paglabag sa batas at may kaukulang pananagutan na hindi palalampasin ng mga awtoridad,” he said.

The mayor urged the public to immediately report crimes or disturbances to authorities.

“Kung tayo ay makasaksi o masangkot sa anumang krimen, agad po itong iulat sa ating mga kinauukulan,” he added.

Authorities likewise reminded residents to report incidents promptly and avoid taking the law into their own hands. (Hannah Nicol)