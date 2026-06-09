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Barber shot dead in Bacolod

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

BACOLOD CITY – A 50-year-old barber was gunned down while cutting a customer’s hair inside his house in Barangay Vista Alegre here on Sunday, June 7.

Police identified the victim as Carlito.

Initial investigation showed that an unidentified assailant suddenly entered his house and shot him. The victim died instantly, while the gunman fled with an unidentified companion on a motorcycle.

The victim’s customer, a student, was unharmed.

According to the victim’s wife, her husband had decided to go home early as he was expecting more customers in preparation for the opening of classes on Monday, June 8.

She said she could not think of any motive behind the killing and appealed for justice for her husband’s death.

“Sakit sakit gid ya. Bigla bigla lang siya na madula sa amon (It’s too painful. He suddenly left us),” she said. “Ano bala ang sala niya para amhon gid na nila? (What was he done that they attacked him?)” she asked.

Follow-up investigation and manhunt operations are ongoing. (Glazyl Masculino)

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