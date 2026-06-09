Aguilar, Ong punch JPGT Elite Finals tickets in Negros thriller

BACOLOD City – Darren Ong and Ana Marie Aguilar delivered stunning, last-ditch charges to secure their spots in the Junior PGT Elite Finals, conquering the ICTSI Negros JPGT Championship in contrasting but equally spectacular fashion at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club here on Tuesday, June 9.

Both golfers didn’t just win the tournament – they crashed the party for the South team rankings, punching their tickets to the Ryder Cup-style national finals.

For Ong, the final round of the boys’ 7-10 division was less of a shootout and more of a victory lap. Holding a huge 14-stroke lead after Monday’s opening round, Ong showed no signs of slowing down. He slowed down with an 80 in scorching conditions after a 76 but still won by 22 strokes on a 156 total over 36 holes.

Anthony Avila carded an 88 to finish a distant second at 178, while Joaquin Limjap took third with a 199 after a 98.

Ong’s dominant performance catapulted him from No. 6 to No. 4 in the Visayas-Mindanao Series rankings. Accumulating 35 points across the six-stage circuit, he dislodged the absent Thomas Ngo (26) to claim the fourth and final qualifying spot. Ong thus joined Ethan Lago, Stephen Clementer and Lucas Revilleza to form the South’s youngest squad, ready to battle the North side on Aug. 17-20 at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club.

“I’m so excited to play in the grand finals. I’m going to practice hard to turn my weaknesses into strengths, but my goal is to keep playing pressure-free,” said the nine-year-old Ong.

“Everything just clicked today, especially my chipping and putting, though I still feel like I could’ve done better,” he added.

Looking ahead to the team format, Ong promised to spark the lineup: “I’m ready to bring good vibes, high energy and strong cooperation to the South team.”

While Ong coasted, home-grown talent Aguilar had to grind it out in the girls’ youngest category. Trailing Vanya Go by two strokes entering the final 18 holes, Aguilar locked into a high-stakes showdown of grit, nerves and shifting fortunes that came down to the absolute wire.

The pendulum first swung in Aguilar’s favor around the turn. Go, looking steady early on, suddenly suffered back-to-back triple bogeys starting from No. 9. Despite Aguilar opening her back nine with consecutive bogeys, Go’s missteps allowed the local favorite to wrest the lead.

But the drama was far from over. On No. 14, it was Aguilar’s turn to stumble, holing out with a triple bogey of her own, enabling Go to re-claim a one-stroke advantage and setting the stage for a dramatci finish with just two holes left to play.

On the par-4 17th, with the championship hanging in the balance, Aguilar proved she had ice in her veins. She set up a pin-high putt – and with unwavering poise, she drained the crucial birdie.

The pressure shifted entirely to Go, whose nerves finally frayed. Cracking under the tension, Go suffered a heartbreaking three-putt miscue. It was a decisive, two-shot swing that propelled Aguilar back into the lead.

On the closing par-5 18th, Aguilar showcased veteran-like composure, matching Go’s par to secure a gritty, one-stroke victory with a final-round 82 and a 158 total. The triumph capped an incredible two-week blitz for Aguilar, who also dominated the Bacolod leg in Murcia last week.

Go wound up with an 85 for a 159 while Jia Ho carded an 81 to tie Zoey Mascariñas, who faltered with an 84, at 165.

“I definitely felt the pressure when I fell one or two down, but I just stayed confident and focused on my game,” said the 10-year-old Aguilar from St. Scholastica’s Academy-Bacolod.

Relying on her irons, precise chipping and solid bunker play to stay in contention, she expressed her relief and excitement for the next stage.

“I’m so happy to qualify for the finals. Next, I really want to sharpen my chipping and putting to help the South team. I think the best way I can support my teammates is by continuing to elevate my own game,” she said.

Aguilar’s back-to-back victories yielded a massive point haul, vaulting her from No. 5 to No. 2 in the final standings with 40 points, joining top-ranked Soleil Molde (42) and the resilient Go (39) in the finals in Cagayan de Oro.

Unfortunately, Aguilar’s late-season surge meant ultimate heartbreak for Zoey Mascariñas.

Mascariñas settled for 8 points to end up with 30.

Aguilar’s sudden rise completely pushed Mascariñas out of the Magic Four, leaving her stranded in fifth place overall. Ironically, the absent Akeisha Yocte managed to safely hang onto the fourth and final ticket, finishing with 33 points.

Cebu’s Marqaela Dy shot a 76 for a 150 total to top the girls’ 11-14 division and advance to the grand finals. She finished two shots clear of Kimberly Barroquillo, who carded a 75 for a 152 total, while Andrea Borromeo secured third place at 153 after a 78.

With her third leg win, including victories in Mactan and Alta Vista, Dy amassed 45 total points to clinch the division’s top spot. Brittany Tamayo and Rafelle Batican finished second and third with 40 and 39 points, respectively, while Zuri Bagaloyos secured the final qualifying spot despite skipping the final leg, holding off Barroquillo’s last-ditch bid of 32 points.

“The pressure was definitely there, especially heading into the final round knowing what was at stake to make the cut,” said the 13-year-old Dy, who closed out in style with back-to-back birdies from No. 8. “But now I’m just incredibly excited and relieved. This is my first time making the finals, and I can’t wait to compete in Cagayan de Oro.”

To gear up for the championship, Dy is shifting her focus inward while preparing to be a great anchor for her squad. “I’m going to practice hard, but I’m putting a major emphasis on toughening up my mental game. More than anything, I want to be a supportive teammate and a great friend to everyone out there.”

In the boys’ 11-14 division, Cagayan de Oro standout Ken Guillermo primed up for the finals by staging a thrilling comeback. Trailing by two strokes early on, Guillermo closed with a 79 at the par-70 layout to finish with a 164, securing a two-shot victory and his second leg win following his triumph at Alta Vista.

Isaac Locsin settled for second place at 166 after a 79, while first-round leader Jordino Mesina tumbled to third at 167 following a tough final-round 86.

With 42 points, Guillermo will lead the South team, along with Jared Saban (39), Ralph Batican (37) and Mico Woo (35).

\“I did fine out there. I felt a lot of pressure, especially on the back nine, because one of my rivals was catching up,” Guillermo said.

“I’m excited for the finals, and I’m sure we can do better than last time,” he added, referring to the South team’s loss to the North in their Ryder Cup-style duel at The Country Club last year. “I will prepare mentally and physically and hope to help the team.”

In the premier 15-18 division, set over 54 holes, Precious Zaragosa stayed in firm control in the girls’ category despite a 77, thanks to her gutsy opening 70, her 147 aggregate keeping her eight strokes clear of Apple Gotiong, who also shot a seven-over card for a 155 total.

Meanwhile, Lois Laine Go fell further back into third place at 163 after an 83, and Mikela Guillermo remained in fourth at 172 following an 87.

While positioning herself for back-to-back victories after her recent win at Pueblo de Oro, Zaragosa also moved closer to formalizing her stint in the grand finals. Though she entered the week at No. 5 in the rankings after five legs with 27 points, a victory here will net her 15 points, boosting her total to 42.

Tashanah Balangauan has already secured the first finals slot with 42 points. The remaining three spots are up for grabs among Bacolod leg winner Go (35 points), Guillermo (28 points), the absent Zero Plete (27 points) and Gotiong (24 points).

In the boys’ division, Sebastian Sajuela and Clement Ordeneza set the stage for a final-round shootout as the former surged into the lead with a 74 for a 149 total, grabbing a one-stroke over the latter, who slipped to a 150 after a 77.

Meanwhile, Eddie Gutierrez Jr. carded a 77 to join Ritchie Go, who wavered with a 79, at third at 156.

In the overall standings, three-leg winner Alexis Nailga will spearhead the premier division into the grand finals. Mhark Fernando (33 points), Sajuela (31) and Ordeneza (30) are well-positioned to claim the next three spots.

Meanwhile, former No. 5 Roman Tiongko dropped to seventh place at 161 after a rough 85 with Inno Flores (157) and Seth Santos (159) grabbing fifth and sixth places, respectively.