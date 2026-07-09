Resilient Bisera rallies to ICTSI Pradera Verde victory

LUBAO, Pampanga – Determined to erase the sting of a disappointing finish in Baguio despite nursing a pesky hand injury, Yvon Bisera delivered a commanding response, overpowering the field with a seven-shot victory over Chihiro Ikeda in the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship at the Arayat course here Thursday, July 9.

The triumph not only underscored her resilience but also highlighted the ever-changing fortunes on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, where Chanelle Avaricio’s spectacular comeback victory at Pinewoods was followed by an uncharacteristic struggle on the flatter Pradera Verde layout.

Unlike her victory at Lakewood last March, where she survived a nerve-wracking three-way playoff, Bisera left nothing to chance this time. Armed with a three-shot overnight lead, the ace Davaoeña methodically kept Harmie Constantino and the rest of the field at bay, closing with a 71 for a 54-hole total of 209 and pocketing the top purse of P101,250.

Ikeda carded a 72 to secure runner-up honors with a 216, overtaking erstwhile challenger Harmie Constantino, who struggled to recover after a front-nine 40 and limped home with a 76. Constantino ended up third at 217.

Daniella Uy closed with a 70 to claim fourth place at 218, while Gretchen Villacencio shot a 73 to finish fifth at 220.

Princess Superal put in a 74 to share sixth place at 225 with Chanelle Avaricio, who stumbled with a 79. Tiffany Lee placed eighth at 226 after a 77, while Kayla Nocum and Martina Miñoza matched 76s to tie for ninth at 227.

More impressive was the manner in which Bisera accomplished it.

Still bothered by the hand injury she sustained during last week’s Pinewoods campaign, Bisera chose patience over aggression, relying on precision, smart course management and growing confidence on a layout that closely resembles her home course at South Pacific Golf Club in Davao.

“I’m really happy to win again,” said Bisera in Filipino, who bounced back from a shaky front-nine 37 by birdieing three straight holes starting at No. 10, effectively extinguishing any hopes of a comeback from Ikeda, Constantino and the rest of the field.

“My hand started to hurt when it rained, but the good thing was the weather warmed up again, so it gradually felt better,” said Bisera, referring to the injury that ultimately did little to slow her down as she cruised to a commanding victory.

That resilience proved decisive.

After opening the final round with a bogey, Bisera wasted little time regaining control, answering with birdies on Nos. 2 and 4. As her challengers failed to generate any sustained charge under gray skies and light winds and an eventual downpour, her lead never came under serious threat, allowing her to cruise to her second victory in just four LPGT starts.

The contrasting fortunes of the circuit’s champions were equally striking.

Only days after rallying from behind to snatch a dramatic victory at the demanding Pinewoods course in Baguio, Avaricio struggled to solve the vastly different challenges posed by the flatter, wider but equally exacting Mike Singgaran-designed course. She limped home with a seven-over card, while Bisera, who endured a forgettable finish of 10th at Pinewoods, looked completely at ease on a course whose features reminded her of home.

“I give all the credit for this win to God and my family,” said Bisera. “I didn’t expect to win by such a big margin because Harmie is a tough competitor, especially in the final round. I just kept telling myself that I needed to shoot under par on the last day.”

Bisera pocketed the P101,250 champion’s purse and, more importantly, strengthened her bid for a maiden Order of Merit title in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Her victory served as a reminder that in golf, fortunes can change from one week to the next. For Avaricio, the mountain magic of Pinewoods gave way to frustration on the plains of Pradera Verde. For Bisera, the disappointment and pain she carried out of Baguio became the fuel for an emphatic return to the winner’s circle.