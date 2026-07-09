PH Wushu bags bronze in China; Wong, Inso miss podium

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Philippine men’s duilian team delivered the country’s lone medal after clinching a bronze in the 4th IWUF Taolu World Cup at the Haikou Wuyuanhe Stadium in Haikou, China, on Wednesday, July 8.

Composed of Sandrex Gainsan, Mark Lester Ragay, and Mark Anthony Polo, the Nationals tallied 9.630 points to finish third and avert what could be an embarrassing medal-shutout campaign.

Iran (9.666) and Indonesia (9.660), bagged the gold and silver medals, respectively.

“These gentlemen continue to make their city and the nation proud. Their choreography, synchronization, and teamwork earned the country a podium finish against the world’s elite taolu athletes,” Wushu Federation Philippines wrote on its social media post. “Great work, Team Pilipinas!”

Meanwhile, country’s top wushu bet Agatha Wong fell short of a medal after finishing sixth in the women’s Taijiquan where she posted 9.716 points. On the other hand, Jones Llabres Inso settled for seventh in the men’s side.

The two-day competition lured more than 200 athletes from 29 countries.