Seventeen Jia headlines Alas Women training camp for Asian Gamesof the 22 in the Alas Pilipinas Women’s pool are now on their third day of religious training in preparation for the Aichi-Nagoya 20th Asian Games in September.

Organized under the supervision of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), the pool—coached by Japanese Takayuki Minowa—are alternately training at Gameville in Mandaluyong City and MPire Center in Quezon City before eventually moving camp to the Philippine Sports Commission facility PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Trainings are from Monday to Friday from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Still to show up in training though Akari’s Fifi Sharma, NXLED’s Gel Cayuna, De La Salle starts Angel Canino and Amie Provido and PLDT’s Alleiah Jan Malaluan, who’s recovering from a knee injury.

In active duty are Creamline’s Jia De Guzman and Jennifer Nierva, PLDT’s Del Palomata, Zus Coffee’s Thea Gagate, Akari’s Marionne Alba and Justine Jazareno and Capital1’s Bella Belen, Vanie Gandler and Erika Santos.

Also answering the call are ChocoMucho’s Dawn Catindig and Eya Laure, SGA’s Nina Ytang and Alyssa Solomon and National University’s Arah Panique, Shaira Jardio, Celine Marsh and Vange Alinsug.

Adamson University’s Shaira Shaina Marie Nitura is recovering from surgery.

First up for the Alas Women is the Sixth Southeast Asia (SEA) V Cup Week 1 in Ninh Binh (Vietnam) from July 1 to August 2 and Week 2 in Chang Mai (Thailand) from August 7 to 9.

The Alas Pilipinas Men, on the other hand, are now in Candon City for the Men’s SEA V Cup from July 15 to 19 at the Candon City Arena.

The national federation is serving suspended by the FIVB with the POC as caretaker.

The FIVB stressed the federation’s adherence of the country’s leagues and stakeholders to the current National Team Season—Women from May 4 to October 4 and Men from May 18 to October 18—and the League Season—Women from October 5 to May 2, 2027 and Men from October 19 to May 16, 2027.

The Asian Games set from September 19 to October 4.