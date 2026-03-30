Fight with Pacquiao just an exhibition, not a professional — Floyd 

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ready to rekindle his rivalry with Manny Pacquiao but won’t be staking his perfect 50-0 record.

That’s what the American boxing great revealed, stressing that the supposed fight against Pacquiao on Sept. 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas was just an exhibition and not an actual professional bout.

“We don’t know the location of the fight. The Sphere is one of the places that they talked about. So, we don’t know if it’s a hundred percent going to be there. And this is not actually a fight, it’s an exhibition,” said Mayweather during a meet and greet at the MCM store inside Caesar’s Palace on Sunday (Manila time).

It was contradictory to the initial announcement of the fight that will be shown on Netflix with Pacquiao commenting on the chance to finally put the first blemish to Mayweather’s record.

“I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him,” said Pacquiao in an earlier statement.

Mayweather’s announcement was also baffling to some especially after announcing that he is coming out of retirement.

“It’s an exhibition, so we’re both winners,” Mayweather said, insisting that the fight was just an exhibition. “I mean, we just want to go out there and entertain the people and put on a good show.”

Although already past their primes, the announcement of the second installment of the mega fight that happened 11 years ago quickly generated buzz since fans and pundits believed the rematch was a long time coming — some even stating that it came a little too late.