BoxingboxingHeadlinesSports

Fight with Pacquiao just an exhibition, not a professional — Floyd 

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read

By REYNALD MAGALLON

 

 

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ready to rekindle his rivalry with Manny Pacquiao but won’t be staking his perfect 50-0 record.

That’s what the American boxing great revealed, stressing that the supposed fight against Pacquiao on Sept. 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas was just an exhibition and not an actual professional bout.

“We don’t know the location of the fight. The Sphere is one of the places that they talked about. So, we don’t know if it’s a hundred percent going to be there. And this is not actually a fight, it’s an exhibition,” said Mayweather during a meet and greet at the MCM store inside Caesar’s Palace on Sunday (Manila time).

It was contradictory to the initial announcement of the fight that will be shown on Netflix with Pacquiao commenting on the chance to finally put the first blemish to Mayweather’s record.

“I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him,” said Pacquiao in an earlier statement.

Mayweather’s announcement was also baffling to some especially after announcing that he is coming out of retirement.

“It’s an exhibition, so we’re both winners,” Mayweather said, insisting that the fight was just an exhibition. “I mean, we just want to go out there and entertain the people and put on a good show.”

Although already past their primes, the announcement of the second installment of the mega fight that happened 11 years ago quickly generated buzz since fans and pundits believed the rematch was a long time coming — some even stating that it came a little too late.

 

Coach E camp
Coach Chot sees tougher road for Tropang 5G
Brazil reigns supreme in first-ever FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup
Guiao: ROS will never surrender
NCRPO taps Metro Manila barangay officials to identify released convicts
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Si Michael Sager nga ba ang dahilan ng hiwalayang AC Bonifacio at Harvey Bautista?

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Si Michael Sager nga ba ang dahilan ng hiwalayang AC Bonifacio at Harvey Bautista?
Entertainment Timing
The challenge of crafting scares
Entertainment
Dabarkads Wally Bayola injured in motorcycle accident
Entertainment
Brownlee, Abarrientos torch Converge; Meralco bounces back
Basketball Sports