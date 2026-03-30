Pinoy Matty Juniosa wows Simon Cowell in ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Another Filipino talent is making waves, this time on “Britain’s Got Talent.”

Matty Juniosa, a 27-year-old Filipino who has been working as part-time waiter in Glasgow, United Kingdom, for the past three years, wowed judges on the show singing Prince’s classic anthem “Purple Rain” as audition piece.

It is not his frist time to join a singing competition. In 2019, Matty competed in “Idol Philippines” but lost.

According to him, it is exactly why he decided to join the UK singing competition. He wants to prove that he is more than just a “singing competition loser.”

“I have been waiting for this chance to finally put an end to this long thing that I’ve been thinking about myself, that I will always be a singing competition loser,” he said.

Matty earned a standing ovation at his audition, prompting show judge Simon Cowell to remark: “This, I think, is the biggest reaction we had from anyone.”

Simon would go on to press the Golden Buzzer, allowing Matty to advance to the to the live shows directly.

It didn’t end there.

Simon praised Matty’s performance on Facebook.

“I could have given him two Golden Buzzers,” he wrote. “Hope you all love the audition as well.”

On Instagram, Matty said he is still in “disbelief” over the opportunity.

“This is genuinely such an exciting [time] for me as I grew up watching the show,” he said.