SportsTennis

Alex Eala slides to No. 45 in WTA rankings

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Alex Eala (AP/File)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

Alex Eala tumbled to No. 45 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings despite a solid Round of 16 run at the Miami Open last week.

The 20-year-old Filipina standout slid 16 notches from a career-high No. 29, underscoring the volatility of her rising campaign after dropping points from last year’s semifinal run at the same event based on WTA’s 52-week ranking system.

At this year’s Miami Open, Eala drew an opening-round bye, then dispatched Laura Siegemund and Magda Linette before bowing to 13th seed Karolina Muchova in straight sets.

Eala looks to regroup as she opens her clay-court campaign next week at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz from April 6 to 12. She is also set to see action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany on April 13 to 19, where she is expected to go through the qualifying rounds.

The Stuttgart tournament serves as a key build-up to the Madrid Open, which will feature a loaded field bannered by all Top 10 players.

Little change in TV ratings for NBA All-Star Game
P5-M TCC golf returns Feb. 2
After hectic sked, it’s time to play and enjoy for EJ Obiena
Lanao del Norte triathlete leads PH cast in IRONMAN 70.3
Sinner talks about his doping case after win over Fritz in ATP Finals
Share This Article
Previous Article Pinoy Matty Juniosa wows Simon Cowell in ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Pinoy Matty Juniosa wows Simon Cowell in ‘Britain’s Got Talent’
Entertainment
Fight with Pacquiao just an exhibition, not a professional — Floyd 
Boxing boxing Headlines Sports
Si Michael Sager nga ba ang dahilan ng hiwalayang AC Bonifacio at Harvey Bautista?
Entertainment Timing
The challenge of crafting scares
Entertainment