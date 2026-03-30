ROS heavily favored against Blackwater; SMB parades new import

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Games Today

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5:15 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs Blackwater

7:30 p.m. — San Miguel vs Macau

Rain or Shine is the only undefeated local team so far and it tends to keep it that way when it clashes against Blackwater in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Tuesday, March 31.

Boasting a 3-0 record, the Elasto Painters aim to strengthen their hold of the early lead in the standings against the Bossing at 5:15 p.m — the first of the league’s twin bill just before it takes a holy week break.

In the second game, San Miguel is parading its new import against the winless Macau when it seeks to get back on track at 7:30 p.m.

Rain or Shine played with a lot of character last time out as they took down Meralco, 109-102, even in the absence of import Jaylen Johnson, who served a one-game suspension following his fist fight against TNT’s Glenn Khobuntin.

But Johnson’s return should be a timely one for Rain or Shine especially since they are playing Blackwater and its hulking import in Robert Upshaw III, who had a scintillating debut of 35 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in the Bossing’s breakthrough 97-91 win over Magnolia last week.

“We know how tough they are, we know how quick they are.And you could tell that every time they go out there, there’s never a time where they feel like they’re down,” said Blackwater head coach Jeff Cariaso.

“Because even if they’re up or down, you know that they play hard, they play together, and they defend. So it’s going to be a real challenge for us in the next game,” he added.

Meanwhile in the second game, after a rough 1-3 start with import Marcus Lee, San Miguel has decided to bring in new reinforcement in Justin Patton.

Patton, a 7-foot-1 import, boasts size and talent, having played in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

He also played Israel, France, China, Taiwan, the Dominican Republic, Greece, Puerto Rico, and Saudi Arabia.

Out to spoil his debut, however, are the Black Knights, who are still searching for its first win after five games.