Richard Gutierrez gives all for ‘Blood vs Duty’

For Richard Gutierrez, action isn’t just a genre, it’s a proving ground.

In “Blood vs Duty,” his newest series, the 42-year-old actor makes it clear he’s not content with doing more of the same. This time, the goal is bigger: innovation, elevation, and pushing Filipino action storytelling to meet international standards — even if it comes at a cost.

That cost? Sleepless nights, aching muscles, and doing stunts the hard way.

“I’ve had to get massages more than once to recover from the aches of our tapings. We’ve had many sleepless nights and body pains,” Richard shared, before hinting at why it’s all worth it: “More than anything, we’ve accomplished something special.”

And he means it literally.

While he admits there’s now “a bit of wisdom and practicality” in doing stunts, he still performs most of it.

“I used to do all of it… but now I do most of them,” he said with a knowing smile.

Of course, there’s significant pressure on his end to make it all work.

“Yes, there’s pressure. Since I moved to ABS-CBN, wala pang nakakapasok doon sa timeslot na ‘yun, di ba? I mean, aside of course kay Coco Martin. So it’s a big challenge for us. We’re accepting the challenge, we’re excited for this opportunity,” Richard shared.

He is hopeful that fans will respond well to the show.

“Right now, we’re embracing where we are. We’re praying for success, na magustuhan ng mga tao, and we’ll take it from there,” he said.

We saw Richard’s commitment up close during a recent sneak peek at Trinoma, where the pilot week played out like a statement of intent.

The action is relentless, but more importantly, believable. The fight scenes didn’t feel like it was choreographed, it was more lived-in, with every punch expressed with weight and consequence.

Richard thrives in this space.

“Taping is physically demanding—like a real workout that requires endurance. I treat every action scene like preparing for battle,” he said.

He’s not doing it alone.

Sharing the screen are equally committed performers like Gerald Anderson and Baron Geisler, whose intensity matches Richard’s own. Their shared passion translates into compelling, layered performances.

Alongside Bela Padilla and Barbie Imperial, the cast brings emotional depth to a story that goes beyond explosions and gunfire.

At its core, Blood vs Duty reflects timely issues—cultural misunderstandings, religious differences, politics, and the realities of conflict. It’s action with a conscience, where characters aren’t just fighting enemies, but the circumstances that divide them.

Directed by FM Reyes, Bjoy Balagtas, and Rico Navarro, with Erwin Tagle as action director, and written by Dindo Perez, Cenon Palomares, Jann Kayla Mendoza, and Shania Vonzel, the series revolves around lives divided by circumstance and compelled into conflict by fate.

As writer Cenon explains, “‘Blood vs Duty’ is about people who are supposed to be connected, pero napaghihiwalay sila ng circumstances… Parang destiny ang nagtutulak sa kanila para maglaban, pero sa huli, ito rin ang paraan para ma-resolve ang maraming problema.”

In the series, Richard (Marcus), Bela (Lara), and Baron (Felix) play government agents tasked with curbing rampant gun violence, while Gerald portrays Jalil, the protector of a fishing community and brother to Jamilah (Barbie), and son of Datu Rahman (Jaime Fabregas). Their worlds collide in a high-stakes battle against illegal firearms—where secrets threaten to ignite war.

Also joining the cast are Ejay Falcon, Rommel Padilla, Susan Africa, Bobot Mortiz, Bodjie Pascua, Malou Crisologo, and more.

A project under ABS-CBN’s JRB Creative Production, “Blood vs Duty” streams on Netflix beginning April 3, on iWant starting April 4, and premieres on primetime via ABS-CBN platforms on April 6 at 8 PM.