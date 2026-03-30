Stop the hate: Donny Pangilinan speaks out

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Donny Pangilinan has called for an end to online hostility following the criticism faced by Shuvee Etrata, who went viral after appearing visibly flustered upon seeing him at a birthday party.

Taking to X, the actor addressed the issue despite being out of the country on a short break. “I don’t usually speak up, but I think it’s about time we stop spreading hate and constantly comparing people,” he wrote, pointing out that there are more important issues to focus on.

Donny expressed concern over how normalized online bashing has become. “We’ve gotten too comfortable throwing hate online without thinking about how that affects actual human beings,” he said, stressing that artists, regardless of fandom, deserve respect and understanding.

He also defended his onscreen partner Belle Mariano, urging the public to leave her out of the narrative. “She is beautiful, talented, and most importantly, has a great heart,” he said, adding that no criticism can change that.

Clarifying the viral moment, Donny shared that it had been taken out of context. “People forget we are all friends in this industry,” he explained, noting that the gathering was meant to be intimate and private.

He likewise shut down claims that he was benefiting from the situation. “You clearly don’t know me… there is no space for that here,” he said firmly.

Ending on a hopeful note, Donny thanked those who continue to spread kindness and wished everyone well, reminding fans to stay grounded amid the noise—especially during Holy Week.