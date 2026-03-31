In times of doubt, ‘Ate Detdet’ always ready to rekindle belief in UST’s true strength

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Words come easily, especially for athletes in team sports, where constant communication is key to making the system works. Captains and veterans often lead the way in reminding and motivating their younger teammates in times of doubt.

Keeping every member in sync through a clear understanding of their respective role is a challenge in itself, made even tougher for student-athletes juggling hectic schedules.

That’s the job of veterans especially for libero Detdet Pepito.

Pepito and other University of Santo Tomas veterans like Angge Poyos, Reg Jurado, and Cassie Carballo have embraced that role much to the delight of their coaches for having a mentor inside the court.

They challenged and cheered their young teammates to play with pride, courage and integrity, and even offering their shoulders to cry on amidst the team’s roller-coaster run in Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.

“Lagi ko lang nire-remind kung gaano kami kalakas, in individual and as a team, so doon lang po talaga kami lagi tumitingin,” said Pepito after UST’s 25-17, 25-17, 18-25, 25-17 win over rival Far Eastern University at its Quadricentennial Pavilion Manila last weekend.

“Kasi, iniiwasan namin tignan kung gaano kalakas ‘yong kalaban eh, kasi diba minsan do’n kami natatalo kasi namamangha kami kung anong kayang gawin ng kalaban,” she added. Pero ‘di namin alam kung hanggang saan din ‘yong kaya naming gawin.”

For the two-time Best Libero, one of the most effective ways to boost her teammates’ morale is to remind them of the pride and responsibility that come with representing UST, the second winningest school in UAAP women’s volleyball with 16 overall championships.

“So, sana mas madala pa po namin ganung mindset na… UST pa rin kami, ‘di pa rin kami dapat basta-basta nagpapatalo,” she continued.

More than improving to a 6-4 record, the Golden Tigresses exacted sweet revenge after being swept by the Lady Tamaraws last season.

That was especially sweet for Pepito.

“For me sobrang special nito kasi nga, pinaghugutan namin ‘yong from last season na ‘di kami nanalo sa kanila, need talaga makabawi this season,” said Poyos, who starred with 18 points, seven excellent digs, and five excellent receptions.

“Sobrang saya kasi, yes ‘di ako ga-graduate ng talo sa FEU, nakabawi talaga kami ng 2-0, malaking pride talaga sa school namin ‘yon,” added Pepito.

What made their win even more impressive was that they were coming off a four-set loss to the unblemished De La Salle (10-0).

UST’s win also forged a three-way tie with FEU and Adamson in the standings, further intensifying the semifinals race as all squads have four remaining games left. University of the Philippines is not far behind with a 4-6 card. Ateneo and University are already out of it with 1-9 and 0-10 cards.

The España-based squad enjoys a week-long respite before plunging into action against University of the East this Sunday, April 5, at the same venue.