Malacañang praises Manila’s free jeepney rides

The Manila city government has officially launched its five-day libreng sakay program, deploying 1,442 jeepneys across the capital to provide free rides for commuters hit hard by soaring fuel prices—an initiative lauded by Malacañang as a model of “damayan” during the crisis.

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso unveiled the program on March 27 under Executive Order No. 14, ensuring guaranteed income for drivers and operators while allowing passengers to ride for free.

“Halos buong Maynila po ang ibinyahe… A total of 22 jeepney organizations participated,” Domagoso said, highlighting the wide coverage of routes across major corridors and inner-city districts.

The route matrix includes:

– P. Guevarra–Tayuman–Pritil

– Gastambide–Divisoria–Morayta

– Lealtad–Quiapo (Plaza Noli) / Matimyas–Quiapo (Barbosa)

– Balic-Balic–Quiapo – Blumentritt–Quiapo

– España–Blumentritt – Guadalupe–Taft

– Baclaran–Quiapo – Pandacan routes

– Sta. Cruz inner routes – Divisoria-bound routes

– Quiapo-bound routes

City officials estimate that around 100,000 passengers could benefit daily, with continuous trips scheduled throughout the day.

The program will initially run for five days over two weeks, with possible extension depending on available funds and commuter demand.

Malacañang praised the initiative, with Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto calling it “an inspiring move to fully subsidize the operations of thousands of jeepneys so they can ferry passengers for free.”

He added that such interventions reflect damayan—the spirit of unity and shared sacrifice—as the nation confronts economic disruptions caused by volatile oil prices.

“These are examples of damayan that will help us ride out together the economic disruptions, not of our making, but are hitting us hard,” he said.

Domagoso emphasized the program’s dual purpose: sustaining livelihoods while easing commuter mobility.

“Garantisadong bayad araw-araw. May kita ang operator, may kita ang driver. Tiyak na kita, kasiguruhan… at higit sa lahat, walang kailangang bayaran ang ating mga mananakay,” he said.

Authorities encouraged commuters to take note of the designated routes to fully maximize the benefits of the free ride program. (Diann Calucin)