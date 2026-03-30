Jake Cuenca, Rabiya Mateo spark kilig with flirty exchanges

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Actor Jake Cuenca and beauty queen-actress Rabiya Mateo are at the center of fresh dating rumors, thanks to a series of playful and affectionate exchanges that have caught the attention of fans online.

The buzz began with what many described as “sweet nothings” shared on Instagram.

In one instance, Rabiya posted a photo with the caption, “Sunday—nothing big, just good feelings.”

Jake chimed in with a heart-eyes emoji, to which Rabiya replied with a smiling face with a halo.

The brief yet telling exchange quickly sparked “kilig” among followers, who interpreted the interaction as more than just friendly banter.

Jake added to the intrigue in another comment on one of Rabiya’s posts featuring an elephant.

“Breathtaking. Definitely not looking at the elephant,” he wrote, playfully shifting the focus back to her.

Rabiya responded with a teasing “keep looking,” further fueling speculation that the two share a special connection.

Beyond social media, the pair have also been spotted together in public several times throughout March 2026. They were seen dining at a restaurant in Bonifacio Global City, a popular hotspot in Metro Manila, and were later photographed attending the 10th birthday party of child actress Sienna Stevens.

Despite the growing excitement online, neither Jake nor Rabiya has confirmed the true status of their relationship.

For now, fans are left to read between the lines.