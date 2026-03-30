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St. Stephen’s, CKSC advance to semis in Fil-Chi cagefest 

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
ALVIN Chu Teng of St. Stephen's. (FCAAI)

Lawrence Wu, Karl Villaflor and Wowie Evangelista continued to their red-hot shooting and led their respective schools to the knockout semis matches in Smart Sports Fil-Chinese Athletic Association Inc. presented by Tanduay Athletics held recently at the Tanduay gym in Quiapo, Manila.

The sweet-shooting Wu joined forces with Jason Pascual and Alvin Chu Teng to help power the Cellboy-backed St. Stephen’s to a 77-63 win over Alusign 3M Stickers-Grace Christian College and into the semis of the 30-39 division on Friday.

Lawrence Wu and Jason Pascual of St. Stephen’s

Wu scattered 22 points while Pascual and Teng combined for 26 points as the Stephenians arranged a semis duel with No. 2 seed and twice-to-beat Xavier School-McDavid x Windsor on April 9.

Villaflor followed up his game-high 29 points last week with 22 points as the Edison Yang and New Fortune Mansion Seafoods Restaurant-backed Chiang Kai Shek College defeated St. Jude Catholic School-Linea Metal Furnishings, 72-65, to set up a semis duel with top seed Hope Christian High School.

Evangelista, on the other hand, defied Father Time once again to produce 24 points in leading Hope Christian-Premium Feeds to a 65-57 victory over St. Jude-Duralite in the 50-years and above division.

Hope’s Wowie Evangelista (Fil-Chinese)

In the semis, Evangelista and company will collide with No. 2 Grace Christian College, which likewise advanced outright to the semis after finishing tied for first with Xavier School.

In the other 50-and-above match, St. Stephen’s-Fruit By The Box drew 20 points and seven boards from Lawrenge Ngo to upend CKSC-Triangle Tires, 70-61, and forge a semis clash with No. 1 seed Xavier on April 13.

Also backing the event are Genius Hardware, Ultraforce Tires, Cellboy, PGFlex Linoleum, Boysen, Lamtex Pipes, Jiang Nan, Hangry Pares, Powerhouse Tools, L.F. Fireworks, BYD Valenzuela, BAIC, Jetour, Oedo, 1118 Autospa, and TCL.

 

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