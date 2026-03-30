VP Sara not consulted on petition vs House impeachment proceedings

Vice President Sara Duterte said she is not thinking about the impeachment proceedings against her, clarifying that she was not consulted by the group of independent lawyers who filed a petition before the Supreme Court on March 27 to stop the process in the House of Representatives.

“Oh! They did not consult me. And I am not thinking about the impeachment at this time. I’ve left that entirely to my lawyers,” Duterte told reporters during the Parada Dabawenyo at the 89th Araw ng Davao on Saturday, March 28.

She expressed gratitude to the lawyers behind the petition, noting that they were not part of her defense team but had taken the initiative independently.

“Of course, I am thankful to independent lawyers who are not part of the defense team but are still thinking of defending the Constitution and opposing the abuse of the impeachment process,” Duterte added.

Torreon and Partners, led by Israelito Torreon, filed a petition for certiorari and prohibition before the Supreme Court seeking to stop the House Committee on Justice from proceeding with actions related to impeachment complaints against Duterte.

The 186-page petition asked the High Court to issue a Temporary Restraining Order and a Writ of Preliminary Injunction to halt the recognition and processing of the complaints, including any hearings, deliberations, or votes tied to them.

Petitioners said the panel abused its discretion by allowing the complaints to proceed despite alleged constitutional and procedural flaws.

They questioned the handling of multiple complaints, which were repeatedly refiled and endorsed despite deficiencies.

Torreon emphasized that they filed the petition as citizens and taxpayers, adding that the Constitution allows the Supreme Court to review government actions for possible abuse of discretion.

The group maintained that impeachment complaints that lack proper form and substance should be dismissed outright and cannot be remedied by additional hearings, evidence, or other procedural actions. (Ivy Tejano)