BVR Nuvali Open: Toos-Cordero, Rosales-Abdilla pairs rule

CITY OF SANTA ROSA, Laguna – National University’s Vilmarie Toos and Honey Grace Cordero repeated over Alas 1’s Sunnie Villapando and Gen Eslapor, 21-13, 21-23, 15-11, to rule the women’s division of the Beach Volleyball Republic Nuvali Open Sunday night at Nuvali Sand Courts here.

Villapando and Eslapor, members of the last year’s Thailand Southeast Asian Games gold medal team who are paired for the first time, pushed Toos and Cordero to a third set by atoning two attack errors with Villapando drilling the kill to extend the match.

But Toos and Cordero, who were part of the Lady Bulldogs squad that won the UAAP title last season, took command by racing to an 8-3 and 13-8 leads. Toos then delivered the championship sealing kill.

The NU duo, who also defeated the Alas pair on opening day logged a perfect 6-0 card.

It was Cordero’s first BVR on Tour title since winning the Sipalay leg with Roma Joy Doromal in 2023.

Alas 1’s Ronniel Rosales and Ranran Abdilla completed a perfect campaign after besting Amigo’s Wayne Dionela and Rancel Varga, 21-13, 21-19.

Rosales and Abdilla went undefeated in six matches. Abdilla now has seven BVR on Tour golds.

Toos and Rosales, meanwhile, won their first-ever championship in the BVR.

University of Santo Tomas’ Cheng Dadang and Eliza Israel became the first-ever BVR U18 girls champions after tripping Academy Our Lady of Guam’s Landen DeVera and Carmen Eugenia, 21-10, 21-14.

Dadang, the reigning UAAP high school girls beach volleyball MVP, and Israel went unbeaten in six matches.

Alas 2’s Khy Progella and Sofiah Pagara, the UAAP women’s beach volleyball queens from UST, overwhelmed Fille Cayetano and Kizil Quijote, 21-7, 21-11, to secure third place.

Emilio Aguinaldo College’s reigning NCAA kings Jan Abor and Frelwin Taculong completed the podium finishers in the men’s side after turning back UST 2’s JM Lagaran and Lance Malinao, 21-19, 26-24.

The 18U girls bronze medal went to Guam’s Lea Aromin and Jaedyn Punongbayan, who repulsed UST 2’s Nic Delicana and Karlyn Progella, 22-20, 21-15.

In the women’s semifinal, Villapando and Eslapor rallied from a set down to beat Progella and Pagara, 19-21, 21-12, 15-10, while Toos and Cordero downed Cayetano and Quijote, 24-22, 21-15.

Men’s Final Four saw Rosales and Abdilla trip Lagaran and Malinao, 21-14, 21-14, and Dionela and Varga subdue Abor and Taculog, 21-15, 22-20.

The Nuvali Open marked the first appearance Cayetano, one of the BVR founders, in the Tour for the first time since 2017.

In the U18 girls semis, Dadang and Israel fended off Aromin and Punongbayan, 21-16, 21-10, while DeVera and Eugenia topped Delicana and Progella, 13-21, 21-19, 15-8.

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