Kiray Celis: Not just a Disney Princess more a Boss Wife

A few months into married life, Kiray Celis is still very much in her honeymoon phase and proudly so. In fact, she jokes that her reality might just outdo your average Disney fairytale.

“Diba sabi may mga Disney princess? Ako, iba!” she quipped. “Mas higit pa kesa sa sinasabing mga Disney princess! Kasi sila nagwo-work pa rin, tulad nina Cinderella at Snow White na naglilinis ng bahay. Ako? Wala! Halos lahat si Stephan na ang gumagawa. As in, sitting pretty lang ako!”

Of course, Stephan is no other than her “Prince Charming” husband, who is only seemingly too keen to live up to the role, handling much of the heavy lifting both at home and in business.

Which is exactly why Kiray can’t quite wrap her head around the criticism he’s been getting online.

“Sinasabi nila, ‘umaasa lang yan sa pera ni Kiray!’ E, ang hindi nila alam, ako ang umaasa sa kanya—mas marami siyang alam sa akin pagdating sa negosyo,” she clarified with a laugh.

Kiray revealed their growing beauty and wellness venture is actually Stephan’s vision. While Kiray fronts the brand—testing, endorsing, and connecting with customers—she admits her husband is the real brains behind operations.

Their latest offerings under Day-li, including barley-based health drinks, are part of Kiray’s own wellness journey—especially as the couple prepares for the next chapter: starting a family.

“Gusto na rin naming magbuo ng pamilya, and I’m so happy na sakto dumating ito,” she shared.

As for acting? It’s taking a backseat. Well, at least for now.

“Mahirap pagsabayin, especially kung magka-baby kami. Iba ‘pag naka-kontrata ka sa show,” she said.

And financially, business is proving to be just as rewarding—if not more.

“Hindi ako magsisinungaling, totoo ‘yan,” Kiray admitted. “Mas madali ring ibenta kapag ginagamit ko talaga at alam ko from start to finish.”

From child star to self-made entrepreneur, Kiray isn’t just living a fairytale, she’s running the kingdom.