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PNP on alert for Typhoon Inday

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(Photo from Office of the Chief PNP)

By Aaron Recuenco

The Philippine National Police (PNP) placed all units nationwide under heightened alert on Thursday, July 9, as part of its preparations for the expected impact of Typhoon “Inday.”

Police Col. Jonathan Abella, chief of the Community Affairs Division of the Directorate for Police Community Relations, said the alert covers territorial police forces from municipal stations to regional offices, as well as all National Support Units.

Under this status, at least half of each unit’s manpower must be present and ready for immediate deployment.

Abella explained that disaster preparedness and response protocols have been activated, including the standby deployment of Search, Rescue, and Retrieval Teams, Quick Response Teams, and other disaster response personnel.

Rescue equipment, patrol vehicles, communication assets, and emergency resources have also been inspected and prepositioned in areas likely to be affected.

He added that police units are coordinating closely with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the Office of Civil Defense, local government units, and other agencies to support preemptive evacuations, secure evacuation centers, maintain peace and order, and manage traffic during the storm.

“All police commanders have been directed to continuously monitor developments in their areas and respond promptly to emergencies or requests for assistance,” Abella said.

Despite Typhoon “Inday” weakening, its wide circulation continues to bring strong winds and heavy rains, prompting storm signals in several provinces.

Abella urged the public to follow local authorities’ instructions, especially regarding evacuation, and avoid unnecessary travel in hazard‑prone areas.

 

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