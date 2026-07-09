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MMDA seeks free mall parkings as storm hits

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Representatives from various government agencies attend the Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MMDRRMC) emergency meeting in preparation for the onslaught of Super Typhoon "Inday" with international name “Bavi” at the MMDA head office in Pasig City on Wednesday, July 8. (Photo by Santi San Juan)

By Aaron Recuenco

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has asked mall operators in Metro Manila and nearby provinces to waive parking fees and open their facilities to motorists as Typhoon “Inday” threatens heavy rains and strong winds.

In a memorandum signed by MMDA Chairman Don Artes, shopping malls were requested to provide free overnight parking beginning Thursday evening, offering temporary safe shelter for vehicles until the typhoon exits the country’s area of responsibility.

The agency explained that the measure is part of a public service effort to protect lives and property, stressing that cooperation from mall operators will help minimize damage during severe weather.

Official announcements from participating malls will be reposted on MMDA’s social media accounts for wider dissemination.

Typhoon “Inday,” though weakened, is still expected to bring intense rainfall and gusty winds, with at least 12 provinces under storm signal number 1.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier directed government agencies to prepare for the worst possible effects of the typhoon.

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