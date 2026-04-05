Gonzaga goes for ‘double’ at Dumaguete netfest

Junior tennis action shifts into high gear following the Holy Week break as the Palawan Pawnshop circuit launches a four-leg swing across the Visayas beginning Monday, April 6, with the Governor’s Cup Age Group Championships in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

The tournament marks another key stop in the premier grassroots tennis program, drawing not only the region’s top and rising talents but also standout players from across the country. Among them is Olongapo’s Ayl Gonzaga, who looks to further elevate her growing career by going for a rare double title in the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under divisions of this Group 2 event sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking (UTR).

Fresh off a victory in the 16-and-U category in her hometown, Gonzaga enters the Dumaguete leg brimming with confidence but remains wary of a deep and determined field. Challenging her in the 16-and-U class are Isobel Alipo-On, Alexa Cruspero and Rousey Paliwag, all eager to derail her momentum at the NODSEP (Negros Oriental Sports Development Program) courts.

Keen competition is also expected in the premier 18-and-U division, where Alipo-On and Cruspero double up alongside Christina Palomares, forming a formidable cast aiming to deny Gonzaga a sweep. Their participation underscores the tournament’s growing reputation as a proving ground for elite junior players.

Beyond the chase for titles, the Palawan circuit continues to serve a larger purpose – strengthening grassroots sports development nationwide. By staging tournaments in key provincial hubs like Dumaguete, the program provides young athletes with accessible, high-level competition without the need for costly travel. It also creates a structured pathway for talent identification, helping promising players transition from local standouts to national contenders.

Equally significant is its role in promoting an active lifestyle among the youth. With summer in full swing, organizers emphasize the importance of engaging children in sports to counter excessive screen time. The initiative aligns with the vision of local officials, including Gov. Chaco Sagarbarria, to keep the youth active, focused and inspired.

Meanwhile, the boys’ divisions promise wide-open battles, particularly in the 16- and 18-and-U categories where Andrian Rodriguez and Matthew Morris headline a stacked lineup. Also in contention are Rafa Callao, Ian Morrison, Seth Masicampo, Max Ada, Bryant Ada and John Malicayy, ensuring a highly competitive field.

Also on tap are the boys’ and girls’ 12- and 14-and-U categories, while doubles titles in the 14- and 18-and-U divisions will also be contested in the five-day tournament, part of the nationwide talent search spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro.

After Dumaguete, the Visayas swing continues in Bacolod City from April 11-16 at the Verde Aces and NOTA courts, followed by the third leg on April 18-22 at Villareal Stadium in Roxas City. The same venue will host the final stop –n the Bagong Pilipinas tournament – from April 23-28.