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Tolentino believes Pinoys have a good chance to excel in Teqball

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
PHILIPPINE Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino (center) welcomes Fédération Internationale de Teqball president Dr. Victor Huszár (second from left) in a visit last Maundy Thursday at the at the Shangri La Makati. With them are (from left) POC secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan and PITEQ secretary-general Peter Paul Soliman and executive director Jovy Mamawal. (POC Photo)

THE Fédération Internationale de Teqball (FITEQ) vowed to support and develop in the Philippines the fast-growing sport that is now on the official programs of major international competitions.

“Teqball has gained outstanding popularity recently and it’s one sport that Filipino athletes could potentially dominate,” said Tolentino, who welcomed FITEQ president Dr.  Victor Huszár on Maundy Thursday at the Shangri La Makati.

Huszár is in town to strengthen the sport’s presence in the country through the Philippine Teqball Federation (PITEQ) headed by Victor Yap.

Teqball was played at the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand last December and is also on the program of the Asian Games in Nagoya this September as well as the Riyadh Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Tolentino said.

POC secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan joined Tolentino in welcoming Huszár, who was accompanied by PITEQ secretary-general Peter Paul Soliman and executive director Jovy Mamawal.

Founded in Hungary in 2012, teqball combines football and table tennis and is played on a specially curved table called TEQ table— a low-impact game focusing on technical skills with players using any part of their body except arms and hands to return the ball.

The PITEQ has its headquarters in Budapest and counts 124 member federations, including 36 countries in Asia.

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