Alex Eala out to re-ignite ‘magical run’ in Miami

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

If records can fuel confidence, Alex Eala had every reason to feel inspired as she battles world No. 13 Karolina Muchova in their Round of 16 clash at the Miami Open late Monday (Philippine time) in Florida.

The 20-year-old Filipina owns an impressive 5-5 record against Top 15 opponents, with two of those wins coming on these very courts at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium against Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek last year.

Excluding that victory by default over injured world No. 4 Coco Gauff at Indian Wells last week, Eala’s last victory against a Top 15 player was in Dubai against sixth seed Jasmine Paolini.

Though she had already proven she could go toe-to-toe with the sport’s elite, Muchova presented a different kind of challenge: an experienced, all-court player capable of testing every aspect of her game.

At 29, Muchova has built an impressive Grand Slam resume, with two quarterfinal finishes at Wimbledon, semifinal appearances at both the US Open and Australian Open, and a runner-up finish at the 2023 French Open.

She climbed as high as No. 8 in the world rankings three years ago, and has carried strong form into this season highlighted by a breakthrough WTA1000 title at the Qatar Open last February.

But Eala remains up to the challenge, steadily sharpening her serve as she prepares to take on one acid test after another.

A win for Eala would set up a thrilling showdown with one of the sport’s rising teen sensations — either Mirra Andreeva or Victoria Mboko, who were also still in action at press time.

At just 18, Mirra Andreeva is already ranked No. 10 in the world, with a semifinal appearance at the 2024 French Open and a quarterfinal run at the 2025 Wimbledon under her belt.

Mboko, 19, meanwhile, is currently ranked No. 9 with two WTA Tour singles titles including a WTA1000 crown at the 2025 Canadian Open.