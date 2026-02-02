5 entries share 2026 WSC-1 title

Five entries emerged victorious in the first edition of the 2026 World Slasher Cup 9-Cock Invitational Derby on Sunday night, Feb. 1.

The combined entries of Rod Advincula/Tata Rey Briones/Tony Kho (Greengold Sptn-2), Don Guam/Nad Mendoza (V Boyz NM), Jonarie Fortaleza/Robert Santiago (Rueda 5 Gallera De Legaspi-1), Biboy Enriquez (Firebird Angels) shared the coveted World Slasher Cup title after posting similar 8-1 win-loss records at the end of this year’s prestigious derby at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Also, the combined entry of Pep Goitia and Alvin Arañez (Alab 2028-Red 2 Feb/24 S Ynares) who also scored 8 points during the pre-finals on January 31, Saturday.

Art De Castro’s entry Thunder Kids and Ito Ynares’ entry Ynares Coliseum Feb. 17 6-cock NCA Traditional shared the runner-up honors with 7.5 points each.

The 2026 WSC grand finals featured 92 matchups of the top 46 entries which started at 1 p.m. Sunday with non-stop action until early Tuesday morning.

World Slasher Cup (WSC) is regarded as the “Olympics of Cockfighting” featuring the best breeders who dare put on an explosive competitive showcase for cockfighting fans all over the world.