Fajardo to Austria’s critics: ‘Magaling si coach’

Undoubtedly handling one of the most potent lineups in the PBA, it was easy for critics and fans of the other teams to discredit Leo Austria for winning the championship in the Philippine Cup for San Miguel.

And the veteran coach was never beating any of those criticisms — even fully embracing it as he fully gave the credit to his players — like any other champion coach would do.

“Ang bida dito ay ang mga players. Nang dahil sa kanila nagmukha na naman akong magaling,” said Austria during his championship speech after the Beermen pulled off a dominant 92-77 victory over the TNT Tropang 5G in Game 6 to complete an All-Filipino Cup title repeat.

But Austria’s 11 championships did not happen by any accident — let alone — keeping a pristine 8-0 record when coaching the Beermen in the Philippine Cup Finals.

It wasn’t even luck that he was beating formidable and highly regarded think tanks in the likes of Alex Compton and Chito Victolero, twice each, Tim Cone, once and now for the third time, Chot Reyes all in the Finals where pressure was greater and the lights were brighter.

And June Mar Fajardo — the most cited reason by critics as the only reason that made Austria a multi-titled coach — for once and for all, had something to say about the naysayers of the 67-year-old veteran tactician.

“Magaling talaga si coach Leo. Isa siya sa pinakamagaling na coaches sa PBA,” said Fajardo, butting in to defend his coach he fondly calls ‘pops’.

“Hindi lang siya nabibigyan ng credit. Sobrang humble niya. Pero ako na magsasabi sa inyo, magaling si coach. Magaling siya na coach. Siya ‘yung dahilan kaya nananalo ng championship ang San Miguel,” he added.

And the numbers speak for themselves.

Austria is now tied as the third winningest coach in the PBA, sharing the spot with Reyes and Norman Black and behind legendary mentors Baby Dalupan, who had 15, and Cone, who has already piled up 25.

For Fajardo, Austria was truly a player’s coach, allowing his wards to get their chance and blossom to the best players they can be.

“Kasi pinapabayaan niya ‘yung mga players na maglaro. And nailalabas ng mga players yung game nila. At the same time, composed siya. Ayun,” noted the now five-time PBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

But the veteran mentor, although seemed flattered by the words of his prized center, refused to fully take the whole credit to the win.

“Magaling ako kasi may June Mar ako. Si June Mar magaling dahil merong ako,” he said with a hearty laugh.

Of course, he said that in jest. But it sounded exactly just right.