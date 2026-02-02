5TH suspect in killing of police officer Mollenido, son surrenders

Authorities confirmed on Monday, February 2, that another suspect in the killing of Police Senior Master Sergeant Diane Marie Mollenido and her son, John Ysmael, has surrendered, raising the total number of individuals in custody to five.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Police Major General Anthony Aberin said the suspect personally appeared at the Quezon City Police District’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (QCPD-CIDU). The individual is reportedly a sibling of one of the suspects earlier arrested in connection with the case.

Aberin noted that the surrender came as investigators continued questioning those believed to have played a role in the deaths.

Prior to this development, four suspects were already under police custody, including Police Senior Master Sergeant John Mollenido, the husband of the victim.

Police have yet to disclose the specific involvement of the newly surrendered suspect, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Authorities said follow-up inquiries are ongoing as they prepare to file appropriate charges.

Mollenido, 38, and her son were reported missing after leaving their home in Taguig City on January 16.

Investigators found that the two departed aboard a sports utility vehicle (SUV), which the policewoman reportedly intended to sell.

The victims were last seen alive at the residence of the suspects in Barangay San Agustin, Novaliches, Quezon City.

On January 19, at around 11:30 a.m., Mollenido’s husband reported their disappearance to the Taguig City Police Station.

Initial investigation revealed that the SUV had been sold to a buy-and-sell agent for ₱450,000.

The vehicle, believed to have been used in disposing of the victims’ bodies, was later recovered in Pampanga and is undergoing forensic examination by the Philippine National Police Forensic Group in Angeles City. (Allysa Nievera)