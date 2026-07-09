Residents form human barricade in QC over demolition fears

By Trixee Rosel

Residents of Pook Malantic in Barangay UP Campus, Quezon City, linked arms to form a human barricade on Wednesday, July 8, driven by fears of demolition and displacement.

Their action came after personnel and a private truck arrived with materials to fence a rental housing project.

The families said they would not allow any operation to proceed unless they were first assured of proper relocation.

They explained that there had been no clear coordination with the Quezon City Housing Office, fueling their suspicion that the fencing could be the first step toward removing them from their homes.

Authorities clarified that no demolition was scheduled that day and that the activity was limited to delivering construction materials for fencing.

Still, residents maintained their barricade, insisting that without relocation plans, any move to enclose the area threatened their community’s future.