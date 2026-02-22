Roselle Baliton rises for Galeries Tower

Galeries Tower retained veteran Roselle Baliton when it went on a massive roster reset during the offseason.

Returning the trust given to her by the Highrisers, the middle blocker delivered a performance to remember in the biggest upset yet in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

The 6-foot middle blocker delivered her best game with the club, dropping 16 points on seven attacks, seven blocks, and two aces as they stunned the loaded Nxled Chameleons in four sets last Thursday, 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21.

For her signature game that not only gave Galeries Tower a win but all the confidence in the world, Baliton was unanimously selected as the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live for the period of February 17 to 21.

Baliton edged Creamline’s Jia De Guzman, Capital1’s Bella Belen, PLDT’s Majoy Baron, and Farm Fresh’s Trisha Tubu for the weekly honor given by print and online reporters covering the pioneering professional volleyball league organized by Sports Vision.

With this big-time victory against Nxled, Galeries Tower leveled its record to 2-2, and for Baliton, this just shows that when the team is on the same page, anything’s possible.

“Team effort talaga siya. So, doon namin tinitingnan kung ano talaga yung kayang ibigay ng team na kapag nagtulong-tulong, nagsasabay-sabay na trabaho, lumalabas talaga na kaya naman talaga. Ika nga, bilog ang bola, so ayun, laban lang,” she said.

Galeries will look to build from this win when it faces skidding Choco Mucho on Thursday, with the match streamed live and on demand via the Pilipinas Live app and on www.pvl.ph.