MPD probes cop’s firetruck blocking in Tondo

The Manila Police District (MPD) is investigating a viral incident involving a police officer who allegedly blocked a responding firetruck in Tondo, drawing public criticism online.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, showed the firetruck being delayed while en route to an emergency, prompting questions about coordination and protocol among responding authorities.

Initial reports said the incident occurred on April 15 at the intersection of Mata Street and Capulong Street in Barangay 108, Tondo. It involved a fire volunteer and a police officer, resulting in a minor collision that caused property damage. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said a formal inquiry is now underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether proper emergency response protocols and traffic regulations were followed.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint filed before the National Police Commission (Napolcom) by a fire volunteer linked to the Manila Department of Social Welfare, who accused an MPD officer of obstructing a firetruck during an emergency response in Barangay 121.

Based on the complaint, the responding team was allegedly blocked at the same Mata–Capulong intersection by a motorcycle-riding police officer, which delayed their movement toward a reported fire.

The complainant also alleged that the officer displayed aggressive behavior during the encounter.

While the officer reportedly issued an apology in a meeting later that day, tensions escalated further after another individual—identified as the officer’s brother and also an MPD personnel—allegedly attempted to obtain the identities of the fire volunteers, raising safety concerns for the complainant.

The administrative complaints filed include allegations of misconduct and harassment, which are now under review by Napolcom.

The MPD said findings from its ongoing investigation will guide any appropriate actions against those involved, if warranted.

It also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all personnel uphold professionalism, discipline, and accountability at all times, even during emergency operations. (Diann Calucin)