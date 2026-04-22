Power thief busted in Makati

Makati police officers arrested a man caught illegally connecting to Meralco service lines in Makati City on Tuesday, April 21.

The police said the suspect, identified as “Aries,” was arrested at the corner of Emilia and Guernica Streets in Barangay Palanan at around 1:20 a.m.

Police said Aries was caught in the act of tapping Meralco service lines without authority or consent from the power distribution company, leading to his immediate arrest.

Approximately 100 meters of electrical cable were confiscated from his possession.

The suspect is now under police custody and may face charges for violating Republic Act 7832, or the Anti-Electricity and Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Pilferage Act of 1994.

Col. Glenn Oliver C. Cinco, acting district director of the Southern Police District (SPD), said the operation reflects their sustained effort to protect public utilities and hold accountable those who illegally exploit essential services. (Richielyn Canlas)